Making arrangements for free tests, treatment for corona cases: UP CM

  • Gorakhpur
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that arrangements are being made for free tests and treatment of the people infected with coronavirus in the state. At present there are more than 2,000 isolation beds in the state, he said, adding the number of such beds will be more than 10,000 within the next two days.

"The number of persons infected with coronavirus was 27 in the state. Eleven people out of them have become completely healthy. The rest of them are stable and their condition is improving rapidly. In order to prevent the increase in the number of coronavirus-infested people, we have to be prepared for campaigns like janata curfew," said the chief minister. "The janata curfew is a collective fight under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safety and health of 130 crore citizens of the country," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "It is necessary for us to observe and maintain social distance and adhere to the doctors' suggestions. I will appeal to each and every citizen to adhere to the janata curfew." During this time, he said, the awareness can become the biggest means of protection against the coronavirus. "An important aspect of this disease is the prevention and all these efforts are being made for prevention. The precautions we should take in terms of prevention of coronavirus will be very important," Adityanath said.

"Coronavirus is an infectious disease. It can spread to other people after contact with an infected person. Therefore, it is essential that we maintain social distancing," the UP chief minister added. "Whatever suggestions are being given by doctors, we should follow them all. Prime Minister Modi has called for a janata curfew to keep the country's 130 crore people safe. I want all citizens of the state to register their participation in this campaign and discharge their duty to the nation," the chief minister urged.

He said it is commendable the way all our officers and staff, including doctors, paramedical staffers, health experts and SDRF, are fighting this battle on the front foot. "I appeal to the public not to panic but to fight against the virus spread. The government is fully in their support. We have also said earlier that the state will not allow shortage of essential commodities in any way," he said.

"The government is making arrangements for the maintenance and food for those who are unable to find work in the present situation. There is no problem, so do not hoard essential commodities by crowding shops," he urged the citizens. Making an appeal to drug dealers and traders, the chief minister said, "I appeal to the drug dealers and businessmen to discourage hoarding. Do not charge anything more than the MRP. If such a complaint is received from anywhere, the government will take strict action against it." He said the way citizens are ensuring their participation in the janata curfew today is a welcome move.

"By participating in this type of campaign, we will be successful in defeating the coronavirus," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

