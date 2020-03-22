Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Super 30' founder engages students with Maths problem during

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:33 IST
'Super 30' founder engages students with Maths problem during

With students across the country having to stay indoors during 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, 'Super 30' founder Anand Kumar tried to engage them by giving them a Mathematics problem to solve. Kumar uploaded the question on his Twitter and Facebook accounts for students of classes 6 to 12.

"Hundreds of replies have come within hours. Many solved the problem through different approaches. After going through the answers, I will give them tips to solve a more complicated sum in an easier way," Kumar told PTI. The 'Super 30' founder said the students liked the sum so much that they asked for more such problems.

While one student commented it was "mathemagic", another found it was "absolute fun", Kumar said. "I wish to stay connected with my students and they also should use this time in a productively," he said.

The 'Super 30' founder said with schools and colleges shut in most parts of the country, he will upload some videos on Mathematics on the social media in the coming days. Launched in 2002, Patna-based 'Super 30' has helped more than 500 students from poor financial backgrounds crack competitive examinations.

Kumar's biopic with actor Hrithik Roshan essaying his role hit the screens last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Private firms have to provide salary to permanent, contractual employees during Delhi lockdown: Kejriwal

Giving a major relief to workers of private firms during the lockdown in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said both permanent and contractual employees will be considered to be on-duty and their companies will ...

Karnataka govt announces shutdown in nine coronavirus-affected

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts of the state including the capital city, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31 and also postpon...

Singapore confirms 23 new coronavirus cases; total count at 455

Singapore on Sunday confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, including 18 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 455 in the island nation. The imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America, South America and AS...

Coronavirus: One admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

One person was admitted in thedistrict civil hospital in Nashik for suspected exposure tonovel coronavirus while the samples of four others who wereadmitted on Saturday returned negative, health officials saidThey said 44 out of the 297 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020