'Super 30' founder engages students with Maths problem during

With students across the country having to stay indoors during 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, 'Super 30' founder Anand Kumar tried to engage them by giving them a Mathematics problem to solve. Kumar uploaded the question on his Twitter and Facebook accounts for students of classes 6 to 12.

"Hundreds of replies have come within hours. Many solved the problem through different approaches. After going through the answers, I will give them tips to solve a more complicated sum in an easier way," Kumar told PTI. The 'Super 30' founder said the students liked the sum so much that they asked for more such problems.

While one student commented it was "mathemagic", another found it was "absolute fun", Kumar said. "I wish to stay connected with my students and they also should use this time in a productively," he said.

The 'Super 30' founder said with schools and colleges shut in most parts of the country, he will upload some videos on Mathematics on the social media in the coming days. Launched in 2002, Patna-based 'Super 30' has helped more than 500 students from poor financial backgrounds crack competitive examinations.

Kumar's biopic with actor Hrithik Roshan essaying his role hit the screens last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.