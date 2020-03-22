Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol bomb hurled at Jamia protest site

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:42 IST
Petrol bomb hurled at Jamia protest site

An unidentified man allegedly opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the empty protest site outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, according to officials and students of the university. The spot was inspected by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a case was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

"A broken bottle, a lighter and an empty cartridge were found from a spot near the divider of Gate No. 6 of Jamia Millia Islamia," he added. Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising current and former students of the university, had temporarily suspended its sit-in protest against the new citizenship law on Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the JCC said a miscreant opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the protest site at Jamia Square, Gate No. 7 of the university.

The statement added that CCTV footage showed the miscreant in the get-up of a delivery boy with a helmet and three bags on his bike, due to which its number plate was not visible. "Police have taken away the bullet, while pieces of a glass bottle are still there," it said.

According to a university official, the incident occurred around 9.30 am. "The man came from the Okhla side, probably after committing a similar act at Shaheen Bagh. He hurled a bottle at the tent near Gate No. 7," he said.

The tent was empty since the students had suspended the protest. As the tent did not catch fire, the man allegedly tried to set it ablaze using a lighter and fired a few rounds, the university official said, adding, "We informed the police about the incident and handed over the CCTV footage to them." He said after the incident, the miscreant fled towards Julena.

A similar incident occurred a few metres away at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, where an unidentified person allegedly hurled a petrol bomb. No one sustained injuries in the incident. Two unidentified persons had opened fire near one of the gates of the university last month. Before that, a minor had opened fire near the protest site, injuring one person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Private firms have to provide salary to permanent, contractual employees during Delhi lockdown: Kejriwal

Giving a major relief to workers of private firms during the lockdown in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said both permanent and contractual employees will be considered to be on-duty and their companies will ...

Karnataka govt announces shutdown in nine coronavirus-affected

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts of the state including the capital city, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31 and also postpon...

Singapore confirms 23 new coronavirus cases; total count at 455

Singapore on Sunday confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, including 18 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 455 in the island nation. The imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America, South America and AS...

Coronavirus: One admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

One person was admitted in thedistrict civil hospital in Nashik for suspected exposure tonovel coronavirus while the samples of four others who wereadmitted on Saturday returned negative, health officials saidThey said 44 out of the 297 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020