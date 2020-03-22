Lottery windfall for Bengal labourer after returning from

Left Menu
  Updated: 22-03-2020 17:51 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 17:51 IST
A poor labourer from Murshidabad district was staring at an uncertain future after returning from Kerala, one of the states hard-hit by COVID-19, when he won Rs 1 crore in a lottery. Izarul Seikh, 30, of Mirzapur village in Beldanga police station area was working in Kerala and returned home a week back after the number of coronavirus-affected people started soaring in the southern state, a police officer said on Sunday.

Seikh has a little daughter, wife, rickshaw-puller father and mother at home. As he went to Beldanga town, about 5 km from his village on Wednesday, he bought a lottery ticket of a state that has prize money of Rs 1 crore.

He discovered the next day that he won it. Seikh met the officer-in-charge of Beldanga police station and requested him for help including security as the news got around and hundreds of people crowded his modest dwelling.

"I want to start a business with a part of that amount and also build a house and ensure my family is not hard-pressed any more," he said. The prize money has been deposited at a bank account at the advice of the police officer and his well-wishers, he said.

"I was staring at a bleak future the day I came from Kerala. The rate for a daily labourer is Rs 500-600 in Murshidabad, which is half of what we earn in Kerala. Now the Almighty has blessed me," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

