Patnaik condemns killing of 17 security personnel in C'garh
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the killing of 17 security personnel in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Bodies of 17 security personnel, who were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday, the police of Odisha's neighbouring state said.
Patnaik condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the incident. "CM@Naveen Odisha has condemned the dastardly attack on STF and DRG jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting extremists & wishes for the speedy recovery of all injured," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Naveen Patnaik
- Chhattisgarh
- Odisha
- Sukma
ALSO READ
Separate department for SHGs on cards: Naveen Patnaik
All educational institutions in Odisha to close, except for exams, till March 31 in view of coronavirus threat: CM Naveen Patnaik.
Practise social distancing to prevent COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work in country due to novel coronavirus pandemic.
'Near-total' lockdown in 5 districts, 10 towns of Odisha for a week starting tomorrow over coronavirus pandemic: CM Naveen Patnaik.