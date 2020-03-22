Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik condemns killing of 17 security personnel in C'garh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:51 IST
Patnaik condemns killing of 17 security personnel in C'garh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the killing of 17 security personnel in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Bodies of 17 security personnel, who were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday, the police of Odisha's neighbouring state said.

Patnaik condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the incident. "CM@Naveen Odisha has condemned the dastardly attack on STF and DRG jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting extremists & wishes for the speedy recovery of all injured," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sinfield runs solo marathon in support of stricken Burrow

Kevin Sinfield has completed a solo marathon to raise money for Rob Burrow after his former Leeds rugby league team-mate was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Sinfield, now Leeds director of rugby, had planned to run the Manchester mara...

Sehwag, Laxman hails 'warriors' for their efforts to combat coronavirus

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman on Sunday hailed the efforts of warriors, who are working tirelessly to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sehwag took to Twitter to write A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tire...

Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur

Streets were empty and only a few vehicles were seen in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan on Sunday as people observed Janata curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At 5 pm, people across ...

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

Minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no domestic or international flight will operate from the Delhi airport from Monday till March 31, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA clarified that domestic flights will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020