Patnaik condemns killing of 17 security personnel in C'garh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the killing of 17 security personnel in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Bodies of 17 security personnel, who were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday, the police of Odisha's neighbouring state said.

Patnaik condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the incident. "CM@Naveen Odisha has condemned the dastardly attack on STF and DRG jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting extremists & wishes for the speedy recovery of all injured," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

