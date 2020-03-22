Coronavirus: Two booked in Gurdaspur for violating govt directions

Two persons were booked here on Sunday for violating government's directions to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said. Arun Sharma, who recently returned from Brazil, did not quarantine himself at home for 15 days, despite being advised by authorities, they said.

A case has been registered against him under IPC section 188 (disobedience of an order), the police said. In another case, Sukhrajpal Singh was booked for holding a religious gathering at his home in Sarchur village, ignoring the government's directions of not organising mass gatherings. Hundreds of people attended the event at his home, they said.

Singh was booked under IPC sections 188 and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

