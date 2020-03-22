'Seven Haryana districts, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, put under lockdown'

Seven districts of Haryana, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, were on Sunday put under lockdown by the state government to curb the coronavirus spread. Five other districts, put under lockdown from Sunday 9 pm are Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula, said Chief Minister M L Khattar, adding the measure is being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus spread.

The government has notified the lockdown in seven districts, he said, adding it will remain effective till March 31, he said. All essential and emergency services, however, will remain functional during the lockdown period, he said.

