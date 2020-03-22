Left Menu
Haryana CM announces lockdown in 7 districts till March 31

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced lockdown in seven districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula - till March 31.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced lockdown in seven districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula - till March 31. "Lockdown will be imposed in seven districts of Haryana -- Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula, till March 31," said Khattar.

He also said, "I would like to appeal everyone to continue the Janata Curfew till 7 am tomorrow." "However, all the essential services will be available," he added.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that no public transport, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and for the purpose of essential services, will be allowed to be on streets. During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

The government officials also said that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

