Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ITBP jawan posted in Kerala tests negative

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:23 IST
COVID-19: ITBP jawan posted in Kerala tests negative

An ITBP jawan, whose samples were taken for possible COVID-19 infection, has tested negative for the disease, officials said on Sunday. The trooper who hailed from Rajasthan''s Jhunjhunu district was posted at a unit in Kerala.

The jawan had cough and fever when he reported to his unit after spending some days of leave at his home, they said. He was immediately isolated for possible coronavirus exposure and his samples were sent for testing, the officials added. The test results have come out negative. However, the jawan is still under quarantine at the force camp for 14 days, a senior official said.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India; total number of cases climb to 360: Union Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India total number of cases climb to 360 Union Health Ministry....

Study reveals gene therapy may help in treating cardiac disease

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a potential treatment for life-threatening cardiac diseases by using gene therapy. Danon disease is a very rare, life-threatening condition where the fundamental biological process of removing...

AP announces lockdown till March 31

Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs. Chief Minis...

Bihar locks down urban areas till March 31

The Bihar government announced on Sunday a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020