COVID-19: ITBP jawan posted in Kerala tests negative

An ITBP jawan, whose samples were taken for possible COVID-19 infection, has tested negative for the disease, officials said on Sunday. The trooper who hailed from Rajasthan''s Jhunjhunu district was posted at a unit in Kerala.

The jawan had cough and fever when he reported to his unit after spending some days of leave at his home, they said. He was immediately isolated for possible coronavirus exposure and his samples were sent for testing, the officials added. The test results have come out negative. However, the jawan is still under quarantine at the force camp for 14 days, a senior official said.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China..

