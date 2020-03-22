Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai till Monday 5 am

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Mumbai from 9 pm on Sunday, when the Janta curfew ends, till 5 am on Monday in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said. Police have invoked section 144 of the CrPC, which gives police wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers.

The order will restrict presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also any vehicles carrying such persons. It will exempt emergency services, essential services like food and milk supplies, hospital, medicines and pharma related, telephone and internet service, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related, drinking water, warehousing etc.

Violators would be punished under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the order said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.