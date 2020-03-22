Left Menu
Janata Curfew: Shops, petrol bunks, vegetable market closed in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

The shops, petrol bunks, and vegetable market were closed, here in Nandigama town on Sunday to observe 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:42 IST
Markets remain closed in Nandigama town during during Janata Curfew on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The shops, petrol bunks, and vegetable market were closed, here in Nandigama town on Sunday to observe 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus. The National Highway and other roads wore a deserted look. Some people were seen creating awareness by doing announcements about Janata curfew in the market area.

People largely kept themselves indoors as a part of the social distancing exercise to contain the deadly virus. All markets except those traders dealing in essential goods and services were shut for long voluntary curfew that began on 7 am today.

The country observed 'Janata Curfew' today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for a voluntary curfew today to prepare for challenges of the future. Following the Prime Minister's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

