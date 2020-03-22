5 foreign-returned persons traced, ordered home quarantine

Five persons from Palghar district, who recently returned to India from different countries, but somehow failed to get the 'home quarantine' stamp at the airports, were traced and ordered to remain at home for the next two weeks, officials said on Sunday. These five persons are children of the employees of the Tarapur Automic Power Station (TAPS) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), they said.

They had returned to India from Paris, Philippines, the Netherlands, England and America, the officials said. "They had arrived at the airports in India between March 15 and 19. While one of them had landed at the Delhi airport, four others had arrived at the Mumbai airport," Palghar district disaster control room chief, Vivekanand Kadam, said.

"Although all of them had been screened at the airports, they somehow failed to get the 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands," he added. After the authorities were alerted about them on Saturday, District Collector Kailas Shinde asked the officials to trace them, Kadam added.

Accordingly, the officials went to the houses of these persons and asked them to observe home quarantine for the next two weeks in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Their parents were also asked to stop attending offices for the next few days, Kadam said.

