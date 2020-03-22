Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 foreign-returned persons traced, ordered home quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:03 IST
5 foreign-returned persons traced, ordered home quarantine

Five persons from Palghar district, who recently returned to India from different countries, but somehow failed to get the 'home quarantine' stamp at the airports, were traced and ordered to remain at home for the next two weeks, officials said on Sunday. These five persons are children of the employees of the Tarapur Automic Power Station (TAPS) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), they said.

They had returned to India from Paris, Philippines, the Netherlands, England and America, the officials said. "They had arrived at the airports in India between March 15 and 19. While one of them had landed at the Delhi airport, four others had arrived at the Mumbai airport," Palghar district disaster control room chief, Vivekanand Kadam, said.

"Although all of them had been screened at the airports, they somehow failed to get the 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands," he added. After the authorities were alerted about them on Saturday, District Collector Kailas Shinde asked the officials to trace them, Kadam added.

Accordingly, the officials went to the houses of these persons and asked them to observe home quarantine for the next two weeks in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Their parents were also asked to stop attending offices for the next few days, Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020