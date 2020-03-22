Six new cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 26

Sixnew COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26 in the state, Health department said. Till date, 26 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death," the department said in a bulletin.

Twentyfour patients tested positive are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, it said. Sharing detailsof six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the department said, while three are from Bengaluru, the other three are from Dharwad, Gowribidanur and Bhatkal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.