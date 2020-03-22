Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Nagaland declares indefinite lockdown from Sunday midnight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:38 IST
COVID-19: Nagaland declares indefinite lockdown from Sunday midnight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland, where no coronavirus case has been detected, will impose an indefinite lockdown from midnight Sunday as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said. "All shops and business establishments barring pharmacies, petrol pumps and grocery stores shall remain closed till further orders. All commercial passenger vehicles such as buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws or two-wheeler taxis shall remain off roads," Toy said.

He said the movement of people has been restricted except for buying essential commodities or availing medical facilities. All entry points to Nagaland shall be sealed except for the movement of essential commodities, medical equipment and supplies, security forces and goods vehicles passing through the state, Toy said.

Drivers and attendants of the vehicles passing through the state shall be screened, he said. The chief secretary said all banks, ATMs, post offices, fire services and important government offices shall remain open. He urged the heads of the department to form a team of officers to attend to urgent matters and asked all government employees to remain available over the phone.

"Remaining indoors, practicing social distancing and maintaining hygiene are the only ways to protect oneself and the society from the menace of coronavirus," he said. Toy said students returning homes from other states after March 6 must declare their travel history and remain in home isolation.

He said the issue of people from Nagaland facing racial discrimination outside the state over the coronavirus outbreak has been taken up with the Centre and steps have been taken to curb such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020