Combating COVID-19: Tripura shuts down border check post with Bangladesh till March 31

Continuing with the preventive measures of combating the rapid spread of coronavirus that has already infected at least 341 people across the country, Tripura government on Sunday temporarily suspended the movement of passengers from border check post with Bangladesh till March 31. However, cargo vehicles will be allowed to move freely with due precautions to supply commodities through Agartala integrated check post (ICP) with Bangladesh.

On Monday all public vehicles shall remain off the roads, district officials have said. The self-imposed lockdown in the state came just following the Janata Curfew, whereby Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to stay indoors and observe social distancing to curb the spread of contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

