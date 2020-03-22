Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis from around the world
Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday
9.20: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announces a lockdown in urban areas of the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak 8.54: Sources say Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be concluded on Monday after passage of the Finance Bill in both Houses in view of coronavirus threat 8.52: Three more persons test positive for novel coronavirus in Kolkata, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal to seven 8.51: Gujarat government requests the Election Commission to postpone the March 26 Rajya Sabha election for four seats in the state in view of the coronavirus outbreak 8.42: Total number of coronavirus cases in the country rises to 360, while the death toll climbs to seven 8.23: Total number of coronavirus cases in Kerala rises to 64 as 15 fresh cases are detected 8.23: Himachal Pradesh government orders an indefinite "complete lockdown" in Kangra district 8.22: A man, who recently returned from Denmark, and his mother test positive for coronavirus in Greater Noida (West), taking the number of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to eight 8.03: Six people test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 26 8.03: Jammu and Kashmir administration orders shutdown of all establishments except those providing essential services and commodities across the Union Territory till March 31 7.55: Bihar government announces lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus 7.53: Indian Council for Medical Research authorises medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Meerut to conduct coronavirus tests 7.37: Andhra Pradesh government announces a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 7.22: Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Mumbai from 9 pm on Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus 7.13: Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03: India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01: Spain reports virus deaths up 30 percent in one day 6.58: Railways orders shutdown of all production units till March 25 6.58: Janta curfew extended in Goa till March 25: CMO 6.58: Number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 308,130 with 13,444 deaths, across 170 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Sunday 6.48: Bihar reports first Covid-19 death; another woman tests positive 6.43: Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal 6.41: Coronavirus: Pak PM rules out complete lockdown, says it will create chaos 6.38: Sounds of bells, conches fill the air as grateful country appreciates essential service providers; PM say long battle ahead 6.34: 'Seven Haryana districts, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, put under lockdown' 6.33: COVID-19: Nagaland declares indefinite lockdown from Sunday midnight 6.23: Lab results of 210 coronavirus suspects awaited in Maha: Tope 6.23: Coronavirus: Woman tests positive in Bhopal, fifth case in MP 6.20: Rlys suspends all passenger services from Mar 22 midnight to Mar 31 midnight 6.18: Iraq on total lockdown until March 28 over virus fears 6.12: AI says neighbours ostracising, calling police on crew who went abroad 5.59: Offices should function with skeletal staff: Central govt tells all its departments 5.56: Kolkata, several areas in Bengal to be under lockdown from Monday 5 pm till Mar 27 5.50: Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude towards those helping fight coronavirus 5.41: Declared coronavirus infections in Europe top 150,000 5.32: SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website to share info on coronavirus 5.23: 11 who attended Kanika Kapoor's party in Kanpur test negative for coronavirus 5.22: Coronavirus: All passenger trains, metro, inter-state bus services suspended till Mar 31, complete lockdown in 75 districts 5.21: FMCG makers reduce hand sanitizer prices as per govt directive 5.18: Surat man first victim of coronavirus in Gujarat 5.12: Russia sends virus experts, medics to Italy 5.10: States to earmark hospitals to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry 5.06 pm: Meghalaya restricts entry of people from other states 4.58: Coronavirus: Maruti halts production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants 4.46: Coronavirus: 6 booked for wedding function in Latur 4.53: Coronavirus death toll rises to 7; India in lockdown mode as train, inter-state bus services stopped 4.24: Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics 4.23: UK virus 'accelerating' as 1.5 mn most at risk told to stay indoors 4.20: State getting ready for free tests, treatment for corona patients: UP CM 4.11: NPR, first phase of Census likely to be deferred 4.11: IT Min asks social media firms to remove false news from their platform 4.10: NC MP Mohd Akbar Lone releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for coronavirus fight 4.07: Coronavirus: MP govt asks staff to work from home till Mar 31 4.04: Coronavirus: MP govt asks staff to work from home till Mar 31 4.03: Queen's aide tests positive for coronavirus: Reports 3.54: COVID-19: Indian woman from Canada discharged from Lucknow hospital after recovery 3.53: Maha imposes prohibitory orders to ensure social distancing 3.35: Iran says virus deaths up by 129, bringing total to 1,685 3.29: NCP asks MPs to not return to Delhi, help at local areas in COVID-19 fight 3.24: 15 Dubai passengers given 'home quarantine' stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced 3.23: COVID-19: Paramilitary forces suspend movement of troops till April 5 3.19: Seven more test positive in Punjab, total coronavirus cases now 21 in state: Official 3.16: Coronavirus cases climb to 341 in India 2.41: Chandigarh administration orders a lockdown imposing restrictions till March 31 including suspension of public transport to prevent spread of the infection
2.38: Four new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; total goes up to 18 2.34: Coronavirus: Wash hands after handling currency notes, appeals Indian Banks' Association 2.05: Paytm commits Rs 5 cr for developing coronavirus-related medical solution 1.12: SAI centres to be used as quarantine facilities to tackle COVID-19: Sports Ministry 1.07: Stay at home and save lives: President Trump 1.07: People valued soldiers in fight against coronavirus: PM 12.59: Woman in Panchkula tests positive for coronavirus 12.29 Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to six 11.36: 47 new infections reported in Singapore, cases rise to 432 11:13: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai; Maha toll reaches 2 11.04: 263 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine 10.55: Curfew-like restrictions in Kashmir as part of Janata curfew 10.53: Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 74 10.44: Bon Jovi member David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus 10.14: US Vice President Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus 9:27: China reports first local COVID-19 case after three days, witnesses surge in imported infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Harika loses to Kosteniuk; slips to third spot
Therapy dogs bring respite to Ukraine war veterans
Altaf Bukhari launches 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni party,' 31 leaders from PDP, NC, Congress to join in
UK's Sunak says he is looking at ways to relax spending limit-Telegraph
UK's Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit -Telegraph