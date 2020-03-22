Himachal CM thanks people for making Janta Curfew ‘grand success’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday thanked the people of the state for making the Janta Curfew “a grand success”. The chief Minister said throughout the curfew people remained indoors and shops were closed.

Thakur said this shows that the people of Himachal Pradesh took Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for Janta Curfew seriously. He said PM Modi made the appeal to break the cycle of the coronavirus infection in the country.

By standing on the balcony of his official residence, along with his family members, and clapping and ringing a bell for five minutes, Thakur expressed his gratitude to all those providing selfless service during this difficult time..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.