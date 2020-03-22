Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three vegetable wholesalers booked under essential commodities act: DM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:27 IST
Three vegetable wholesalers booked under essential commodities act: DM

The Ghazibad district administration on Sunday said it has booked three wholesale vegetables traders of old Subzi Mandi area under Essential Commodity Act for jacking up vegetable prices. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the three vegetable traders were booked after they were found selling various vegetables like onion, potato and tomato on exorbitant prices.

He said to curb unscrupulous traders' tendency to hoard various essential commodities and profiteer by jacking up their prices, the district administration has deployed 38 officials from various department as market inspectors. They have been tasked to visit grocery, vegetable and medicines shops as decoy customers and keep a tab on the prices being charged by shopkeepers for various essential commodities, he said.

The district magistrate identified the three vegetable traders booked for profiteering as Kailash, Tomeer Alam and Farhan of Old Sabji Mandi area. The team would remain active in their zones as decoy customers to check medical store owners so that they do not charge exorbitant prices for masks and sanitisers, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, meanwhile, has urged shop keepers selling milk, vegetables, ration and medicines to keep their shops open.    The essential commodities shops will not be closed even in during the lockdown period, he said, adding if someone forces them to close their shops, they may send their complains on whatsapp number 94544 03434, the SSP said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020