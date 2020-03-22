HIGHLIGHTS at 10.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 10.30 pm: NATION DEL158 2NDLDALL VIRUS India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 New Delhi: India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 360, as authorities suspended all passenger train and inter-state bus services till March 31 and more states imposed unprecedented restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. DEL151 LDALL CURFEW Coronavirus: India observes Janta curfew, PM says long battle ahead New Delhi/Mumbai: Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.

DEL147 VIRUS-3RLD LOCKDOWN Coronavirus: All passenger trains, metro, inter-state bus services suspended till Mar 31, 80 districts to be under complete lockdown New Delhi: All inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services have been suspended across the country till March 31, while 80 districts in 17 states and five Union Territories including Delhi where coronavirus cases were reported will be under complete lockdown during the period. DEL140 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19: Death toll rises to 7, total cases 360 New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to seven in the country, while the total number of cases rose to 360 as fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country on Sunday.

DEL141 VIRUS-LD HEALTH Centre asks states to set up exclusive facilities for treating COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in India, the central government on Sunday asked all states to ready health facilities earmarked exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients to ramp up their capacity to manage such cases in the country. CAL12 BH-VIRUS-2ND LD DEATH Bihar reports first Covid-19 death; another woman tests positive Patna: Bihar on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 death as a 38-year-old man with a travel history to Qatar died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Patna, where he was admitted after seeking treatment at PMCH and a hospital in Munger, a government official said.

BOM31 GJ-VIRUS-LD DEATH Surat man first victim of coronavirus in Gujarat Surat: Coronavirus claimed its first victim in Gujarat on Sunday when a 67-year-old man, who had tested positive for the infection, died at a private hospital here, officials said. BOM11 MH-VIRUS-DEATH Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai; Maha toll reaches 2 Mumbai: A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

BOM37 MP-VIRUS-LD CASE Coronavirus: Woman tests positive in Bhopal, fifth case in MP Bhopal: A woman studying law, who recently returned from London, tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, making it the fifth case of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and first in the state capital, officials said. DEL107 VIRUS-LDALL TRAINS Rlys suspends all passenger services from Mar 22 midnight to Mar 31 midnight New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus.

MDS29 KA-VIRUS-LD NEW CASES Six new cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 26 Bengaluru: Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26 in the state, Health department said. BOM18 CG-ENCOUNTER-BODIES C'garh Naxal encounter: Bodies of 17 missing cops found Raipur: Bodies of 17 security personnel, who were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday, police said.

BUSINESS DEL138 BIZ-VIRUS-2NDLD MARUTI Coronavirus impact: Maruti, Honda, Mahindra suspend manufacturing operations New Delhi: The country's leading automakers, including Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mahindra & Mahindra and Honda Cars, on Sunday announced suspension of manufacturing activities across plants in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. FOREIGN FGN38 PAK-LD VIRUS Coronavirus: Pak PM rules out complete lockdown, says it will create chaos Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far claimed four lives and infected over 700 people in the country. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPO-VIRUS-LIFT-MIRABAI All efforts will go waste if Olympics is cancelled, says worried Mirabai Chanu New Delhi: A wary Mirabai Chanu has only one prayer on her lips that the Tokyo Olympics goes as per schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic otherwise all her efforts of winning an Olympic medal will go down the drain. By Aparajita Upadhyay SNE SNE

