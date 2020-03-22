Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating coronavirus: 16 services declared as essential in J-K

In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh on Sunday issued an order declaring 16 services as Essential services within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:34 IST
Combating coronavirus: 16 services declared as essential in J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh on Sunday issued an order declaring 16 services as Essential services within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the order, the Essential Services will include -- supply of Groceries (wholesalers and retailers), supply of fresh fruits and vegetables (mandies and retailers), dispensing of Petrol/Diesel at Pumps, milk shops and dairies and related products, supply of cattle feed and fodder, medicines and other pharmaceuticals (retailers, wholesalers and manufacturing), banks and ATMs, supply of LPG (domestic and commercial), Health services ( including movement of staff thereof), manufacturing of health and medical equipment, telecom operators and their designated agencies, newspapers, post offices, loading and unloading of wheat and rice at FCI and state food depots, transportation of essential commodities through National and State Highways (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Milk, Vegetables, Fruits, groceries, FCI supplies etc.) and Provision of Electricity, Water Supply and Municipal and Sanitary Services (including movement of staff thereof). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020