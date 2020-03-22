Left Menu
27 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi: 21 travelled abroad, 3 of them infected other 6

  New Delhi
  22-03-2020
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:45 IST
Of the 27 positive coronavirus cases in Delhi, 21 are of people who travelled to countries hit by the COVID-19 disease whereas the six others came in contact with the infected persons in India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday

"We currently have 27 cases in Delhi. Of these, six are the ones who came in contact with one another (infected persons). Twenty-one cases are the ones who travelled abroad and they carried this virus from outside," Kejriwal said

A senior health official said of the six infected persons who have not recently travelled to any other country, one came in contact with a Paytm employee suffering from coronavirus. Another person, a 68-year-old woman who died last week, had come in contact with her son who was infected with the contagion during a trip abroad.   The other four patients came in contact with a woman who had travelled to the Middle East. All four are from northeast Delhi, the official said.

