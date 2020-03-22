Left Menu
Canadian woman of Indian origin cured as corona-positive count reach 29 in UP: Officials

  Lucknow
  Updated: 22-03-2020 22:50 IST
Two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida while a Canadian woman of Indian-origin, was cured of the COVID-19 infection at the King George's Medical University here and was discharged, officials said on Sunday. "The Indian-origin woman from Canada, who was the first COVID-19 case admitted in KGMU, was discharged on Saturday. She has been told to go into self-isolation for the next 14 days. At present, there are seven COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at KGMU," KGMU spokesperson, Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI.

A total of 11 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer of Up's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said here in a statement on Sunday. Meanwhile, in another statement, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said, "Total number of samples found positive in the state are 29 (Agra-8, Ghaziabad-2, NOIDA-8, Lucknow-8, Lakhimpur-Kheri-1, Moradabad-1 and Varanasi-1).

"On Sunday, two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Noida, while one from Varanasi was reported positive on saturday night," it said. Those who recovered and were discharged in the state include seven in Agra, two in Ghaziabad, one in Noida and one in Lucknow, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said here in a statement issued on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Indian-origin woman from Canada had tested positive for the contagious disease on March 11. She had come to India on March 8 to meet her relatives here and complained of mild fever two days later, following which she was admitted to the isolation ward of the KGMU, the official said.

Dr Agarwal also informed that three new laboratories have started functioning for diagnosis of coronavirus at SGPGI in Lucknow, Command Hospital in Lucknow and Meerut Medical College. Public curfew has been observed successfully and completely across the state.

As per the reports available till now, mock drill has been undertaken at more than 80 hospitals across the state..

