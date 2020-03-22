Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur permits work from home

Following the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (MHRD) order to help contain the spread of coronavirus, IIT-Kharagpur on Sunday issued a notice permitting faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows, and non-teaching staff, except employees attached to emergency services, to work from home till March 31.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kharagpur (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:51 IST
Combating COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur permits work from home
A view of IIT, Kharagpur.. Image Credit: ANI

Following the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (MHRD) order to help contain the spread of coronavirus, IIT-Kharagpur on Sunday issued a notice permitting faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows, and non-teaching staff, except employees attached to emergency services, to work from home till March 31. "As a preventive measure to achieve social distancing, faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows and non-teaching staffs (except employees attached to emergency services) are permitted and advised to work from home till March 31 or until further order whichever is earlier with immediate effect," the notice reads.

"Foreign students, staff who are in the halls and hostels are permitted to continue in the same accommodation," the notice adds, asking faculty members, researchers, scholars, fellows, and non-teaching staff to be available on their phone, e-mail. COVID-19 advisory has been issued and displayed across the campus to create awareness and encourage responsible behaviour.

In a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31, Amit Khare, Secretary, MHRD said on Saturday. The Ministry has requested all teachers and educational institutes to maintain regular communication with students and resolve their queries. It has also appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to panic.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 396 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per the ICMR data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020