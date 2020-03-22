3 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, total 28 now

Three new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number in the state to 28, an official said

One positive case each was reported from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said that out of the total 28 cases, 13 are from Bhilwara and four from Jhunjhunu and rest from other parts of the state including the capital city Jaipur. Singh said that the government is in process if earmarking quarantine facility for 1 lakh people to face any emergency.

