Jammu: Forces join commoners to express gratitude to those leading fight against coronavirus

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:27 IST
At the stroke of 5 pm during the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, police and other security forces joined citizens across Jammu region to express their gratitude to those who have been at the forefront of India's fight against coronavirus and extending essential services risking their own lives. "Indian Army keeping up to its ethos and traditions joined hands to show support and gratitude for the people who have been constantly working to keep the country safe and healthy amid the scare of COVID-19," a defence spokesman said. "Towards this, Indian Army troops of White Knight Corps wholeheartedly thanked Doctors, Medical personnel, cleaning staff for their services to contain Coronavirus outbreak by clapping and ringing bells for five minutes at 5 pm," the spokesman said

Similar scenes were witnessed at police stations, BSF and CRPF camps and other security installations across the region including the Line of Control and the International Border, officials said. Meanwhile, Police arranged meals for the stranded people at Jammu bus stand and various other district headquarters including the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the officials said. Senior civil and police officers were seen making the rounds of the deserted streets and appeal to people to maintain social distancing to contain the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

