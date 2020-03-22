Left Menu
Coronavirus positive cases rise to six in MP

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:56 IST
A man tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur on Sunday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases to six in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Earlier on Sunday, a 26-year woman studying law, who had returned from London on March 17 and reached Bhopal next day tested positive for COVID-19 in, they said.

Four persons- three, who returned from Dubai and one from Germany- had tested positive for the virus on Friday in Jabalpur, they said. "The latest case is a man in his early 40s, who worked at a shop of Dubai-returned businessman, who had been found infected for coronavirus two days ago in Jabalpur," officials said.

In the Bhopal case, the student had recently returned to Bhopal from London where she was pursuing a post-graduate law course and her test report was found positive for coronavirus, Bhopal commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava told PTI. She is admitted to a hospital and being provided treatment as per the protocol, another official said, Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said there was no need to panic as standard protocols were immediately followed.

"Yesterday, as soon as we got information, they were advised to remain in quarantine. Her sample was collected and its result was found positive today. She was admitted to a hospital and her treatment has already begun," Pithode said. The student's parents were also advised to be in quarantine and not to meet anyone, he said, adding that all precautionary measures were being taken.

In the wake of this, the Bhopal district administration has announced a lock down of till March 31, an official said. "We are taking all precautions to ensure safety of the citizens and there is no need to panic," he said.

Pithode said that the locality, where the patient lives, has been sanitised and the family members have been quarantined..

