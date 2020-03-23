Left Menu
Kerala CM seeks authority to give clearances for manufacturing masks, sanitisers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 01:05 IST
Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Centre to give the states authority to give clearances for manufacturing masks, gloves and sanitisers. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan said during the crisis, masks and sanitisers are needed in large numbers.

"As an interim, states must be given authority to give clearances of manufacturing of items related to medical devices, sanitisers, chemicals, etc. which are needed for fighting Covid-19," Vijayan said in the letter. He also sought permission for the state home department to use drones for the relevant applications related to Covid-19.

"In China and elsewhere in the world, drones have been used extensively in minimising human contact, disinfection, etc. Unfortunately, with the current laws pertaining to the use of drones, none of these is possible in India," the chief minister said. He also sought permission to access and use facilities available with all central institutions and research labs operating in the state. The chief minister shared the letter on his Twitter handle.

With 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, the total number of infected persons in Kerala had gone up to 67, including the three who were discharged after recovery last month..

