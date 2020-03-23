NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Monday, March 23 NATIONAL * Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NORTH * Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget session resumes after recess SOUTH * Coronavirus updates EAST * Kolkata: All-party meeting to discuss coronavirus situation in West Bengal * Jharkhand and Tripura Assembly sessions WEST * Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to visit Sukma to pay tributes to 17 security personnel whose bodies were found after encounter with Naxals * Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly budget session * Mumbai: Situation after imposition of prohibitory orders in urban areas of Maharashtra to check spread of coronavirus

