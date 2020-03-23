Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:03 IST
NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Monday, March 23 NATIONAL * Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NORTH * Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget session resumes after recess SOUTH * Coronavirus updates EAST * Kolkata: All-party meeting to discuss coronavirus situation in West Bengal * Jharkhand and Tripura Assembly sessions WEST * Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to visit Sukma to pay tributes to 17 security personnel whose bodies were found after encounter with Naxals * Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly budget session * Mumbai: Situation after imposition of prohibitory orders in urban areas of Maharashtra to check spread of coronavirus

PTI SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus

Saudi Arabias King Salman has announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of restrictions. The curfew -- from 7 pm until 6 am -- will be imposed for 21 d...

Amit Shah pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs Day Shaheed Diwas and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country. Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajgu...

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt to HC.

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak Delhi govt to HC....

People queue up for milk in Amritsar, say they support COVID-19 lockdown

A day after Punjab Government announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus, city dwellers in Amritsar were standing in queues outside to procure milk on Monday. Upbeat about the governments deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020