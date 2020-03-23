Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dakshina Kannada under lockdown, city deserted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:50 IST
Dakshina Kannada under lockdown, city deserted

With a total lockdown enforced in Dakshina Kannada district to check the spread of coronavirus, the city wore a deserted look on Monday with only a few vehicles plying on the roads. With lockdown enforced from Sunday, many of the hotels are closed shops while selling groceries and vegetables are open.

Some hotels have set up take-away counters to serve the needs of customers. The central market in the city saw lesser number of people and several shops and business houses have curtailed their timings.

The state federation of petroleum dealers has informed that retail petrol outlets will be functioning with minimal staff from Monday. The outlets will open at 6 am and function till 10 pm.

In Udupi district, where a total lockdown has not been clamped, a few buses were operated to Kundapur on Monday with only a handful of passengers as people are mostly staying indoors. A few buses are also plying on the Karkala-Udupi route.

With the total shutdown in DK, buses from Shivamogga, Udupi, Manipal and Kundapur have suspended their services to Mangaluru. The contract carriage vehicles operating between Mumbai and Mangaluru have also withdrawn their services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut paid Shaheed Diwas tribute with this iconic song

On the occasion of Martyrs Day Shaheed Diwas, Kangana Ranaut paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and remembered their sacrifice. She recited Kaifi Azmis song Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo to pay respects. K...

Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi further relaxes compliance norms for listed firms

Days after easing compliance norms for listed entities with regard to submission of fourth quarter and annual earnings, markets regulator Sebi on Monday further extended the relaxation to listed entities that have listed their debt securiti...

Coronavirus: UBS cuts India's FY21 real GDP growth forecast to 4 pc

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns on Monday led a foreign brokerage to sharply cut Indias growth forecast for the next financial year starting April 1, to 4 per cent from the 5.1 per cent estimated earlier. In a note, UBS...

Combatting COVID-19: SAD to donate one month's salary to Punjab CM Relief Fund

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD parliamentarians and legislators on Monday announced to donate their one month salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to assist the Punjab government in its efforts to provide treatment and succour to COVID-19 pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020