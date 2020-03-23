Dakshina Kannada under lockdown, city deserted

With a total lockdown enforced in Dakshina Kannada district to check the spread of coronavirus, the city wore a deserted look on Monday with only a few vehicles plying on the roads. With lockdown enforced from Sunday, many of the hotels are closed shops while selling groceries and vegetables are open.

Some hotels have set up take-away counters to serve the needs of customers. The central market in the city saw lesser number of people and several shops and business houses have curtailed their timings.

The state federation of petroleum dealers has informed that retail petrol outlets will be functioning with minimal staff from Monday. The outlets will open at 6 am and function till 10 pm.

In Udupi district, where a total lockdown has not been clamped, a few buses were operated to Kundapur on Monday with only a handful of passengers as people are mostly staying indoors. A few buses are also plying on the Karkala-Udupi route.

With the total shutdown in DK, buses from Shivamogga, Udupi, Manipal and Kundapur have suspended their services to Mangaluru. The contract carriage vehicles operating between Mumbai and Mangaluru have also withdrawn their services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.