Commuters on Monday faced a lot of problems in travelling as public transport services, excluding 25 per cent Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, are shut down in the national capital.

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:45 IST
With few buses during lockdown in Delhi, commuters stranded
Commuters waiting for buses at Palika Kendra bus stop in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Commuters on Monday faced a lot of problems in travelling as public transport services, excluding 25 per cent Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, are shut down in the national capital. A man, named Chaman Lal at Palika Kendra bus stop said: "I am waiting for the bus. My office is closed so I am going home. There are fewer number of buses on roads today."

Another woman at the bus stop also echoed a similar response. "I have been waiting for 20 minutes. I am not even getting auto," she said. A man, who was stuck at Dhaula Kuan said that he needs to go to Rajasthan urgently but he is not getting any buses.

"I went to Delhi Cantt railway station but all the trains were cancelled. I paid Rs 250 from there to reach Dhaula Kuan. Now, I am not getting a bus here. I have to go to Rajasthan urgently due to a death in the family," he said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of metro train services till March 31 and only 25 per cent of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will hit the roads. No other modes of public transport including private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws, and e-rickshaws shall be permitted during the lockdown period.

Cab operator Uber on Monday temporarily suspended all ride services in Delhi. The company has said it is complying with directives from the Central and state governments related to its services. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services/establishments have been exempted from the lockdown. The Delhi Police has imposed section 144 of CrPC which prohibits assembly of four or more people in one place till March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

