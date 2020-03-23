Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi lockdown: Few vehicles, people on roads

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:22 IST
Delhi lockdown: Few vehicles, people on roads

There were few vehicles and people on the roads in Delhi on Monday as many stayed indoors on the first day of the lockdown in the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. On the borders, police conducted thorough checks and advised people to return to their residences. Doctors, patients going to hospitals, media personnel and those involved in essential services were allowed to go.

Most of the shops were shut, but dairies, grocery shops, chemists, petrol pumps, ATMs remained open. Metro, autos, taxis and cab aggregators have already suspended their services due to the of the lockdown. Indraprastha Gas Ltd shut down nearly two-third of its dispensing outlets in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad as most vehicles went off the roads.

The firm has some 155 self-operated compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the National Capital Territory. The CNG dispensing operations at petrol pumps as well as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots will continue unhindered. AIIMS-New Delhi said it would shut down its outpatient department (OPD), including speciality services and all new and follow-up patients' registration from Tuesday till further orders.

The lockdown come on a day the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its first budget after registering a landslide victory last month. "Delhi has 30 cases. Twenty-three are those who have returned from abroad, seven are their family members who have been infected," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"Currently, the situation is under control. Lessons from other countries state that if strictness is not adhered to, things can go out control. This is why there is a lockdown so that the situation does not go out of hand," Kejriwal said. The Health and Family Welfare department had issued a detailed order on Sunday, notifying the lockdown in the whole of Delhi, stipulating various restrictions.

It includes no operation of public transport, including private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws. All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices weekly markets will be closed. All motorable and non-motorable borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been sealed. Movement of interstate buses trains and Delhi Metro trains will be closed. PTI PR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

Indians breathed easier on Monday as lockdowns ordered to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Indias megacities kept cars off the road and closed factories, improving air quality and letting people see blue skies instead of heavy grey s...

Rajya Sabha to be adjourned sine die in view of coronavirus:

Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die after completion of the business listed for Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House. Soon after the House assembled for the day at 2 pm, Naidu said ...

Govt taking active steps to deal with coronavirus, even critics lauding its efforts: SC

The government is actively dealing with the situation related to coronavirus pandemic and even critics have appreciated its efforts, the Supreme Court said on Monday while stressing that this is not politics but facts. A three-judge bench, ...

Global emergency efforts ratcheted up as pandemic deaths soar

Global emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death toll soared towards 15,000. From Germany banning gatherings of more than two people, N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020