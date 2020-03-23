Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown creates problem for people in crossing Delhi-Noida border

People living in adjoining areas of Delhi-Noida border are facing problems due to lockdown in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi/Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:24 IST
Lockdown creates problem for people in crossing Delhi-Noida border
Massive traffic jam was witnessed at Delhi-Noida border on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

People living in adjoining areas of Delhi-Noida border are facing problems due to lockdown in the national capital. People complained that even those working as a food delivery men, hospital staff and local residents are not being allowed to cross the border, due to which they are facing a lot of problems.

Local residents in Noida are not able to get essential things their nearby and that is why they are going to cross the border and buy vegetables and fruits. Shyam, who works at a fast-food restaurant, said that delivery is allowed in the surrounding area but still they weren't allowed to cross the border. "I live in Noida and have an office in Delhi. If we are not allowed to go, how will we do the delivery? I want to say that at least make a card for the people working in the delivery sector," he told ANI.

Ritesh Pandey, a resident of Noida said that we are facing problems for essential things. "We buy vegetables at the Delhi border. We have to park the car on the Noida border and go to Delhi to get vegetables. It is really very difficult for us," he said.

A massive traffic jam was also witnessed at Delhi-Noida border on Monday after police stopped vehicles from crossing borders amid a lockdown to combat COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

The Centre also said that legal action will be taken against those who would violate the lockdown order. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

Indians breathed easier on Monday as lockdowns ordered to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Indias megacities kept cars off the road and closed factories, improving air quality and letting people see blue skies instead of heavy grey s...

Rajya Sabha to be adjourned sine die in view of coronavirus:

Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die after completion of the business listed for Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House. Soon after the House assembled for the day at 2 pm, Naidu said ...

Govt taking active steps to deal with coronavirus, even critics lauding its efforts: SC

The government is actively dealing with the situation related to coronavirus pandemic and even critics have appreciated its efforts, the Supreme Court said on Monday while stressing that this is not politics but facts. A three-judge bench, ...

Global emergency efforts ratcheted up as pandemic deaths soar

Global emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death toll soared towards 15,000. From Germany banning gatherings of more than two people, N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020