Lockdown creates problem for people in crossing Delhi-Noida border

People living in adjoining areas of Delhi-Noida border are facing problems due to lockdown in the national capital. People complained that even those working as a food delivery men, hospital staff and local residents are not being allowed to cross the border, due to which they are facing a lot of problems.

Local residents in Noida are not able to get essential things their nearby and that is why they are going to cross the border and buy vegetables and fruits. Shyam, who works at a fast-food restaurant, said that delivery is allowed in the surrounding area but still they weren't allowed to cross the border. "I live in Noida and have an office in Delhi. If we are not allowed to go, how will we do the delivery? I want to say that at least make a card for the people working in the delivery sector," he told ANI.

Ritesh Pandey, a resident of Noida said that we are facing problems for essential things. "We buy vegetables at the Delhi border. We have to park the car on the Noida border and go to Delhi to get vegetables. It is really very difficult for us," he said.

A massive traffic jam was also witnessed at Delhi-Noida border on Monday after police stopped vehicles from crossing borders amid a lockdown to combat COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

The Centre also said that legal action will be taken against those who would violate the lockdown order. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.