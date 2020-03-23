Left Menu
Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana; number rises to 30 Hyderabad

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  Created: 23-03-2020 16:03 IST
Three new positive coronavirus case was reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and another to London, according to a media bulletin on coronavirus.

The third person is a resident of Karimnagar who came in contact with the 10-member group of Indonesians which tested positive for the virus. The group had stayed in Karimnagar for two days after traveling from Delhi in a train.

The lockdown in the state to check the spread of coronavirus till March 31 began today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

