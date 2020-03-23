Large crowds at Muzaffarpur bus stop amid lockdown

A large number of people were seen on Monday at Muzaffarpur's bus stand. This happened despite a lockdown in the state imposed earlier by the state government as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. "People are coming from different states such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata from trains and the airport. Since all transportation has been shut down, people are facing problems and so for two hours buses will be running in the state. We've ordered all buses to leave within one-two hours," said Kumar Ravi, DM, Patna.

"For safety purposes, everyone who is entering the state is being screened and a detailed register of all those entering the state has been made. In two hours lockdown will be strictly imposed in the state," said Ravi. The lockdown will continue till March 31 in Bihar and all inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 23, a total of 415 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive for coronavirus among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. (ANI)

