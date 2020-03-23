Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL81 2NDLD VIRUS COVID-19: Cases rise to 415; most of India under lockdown New Delhi: COVID cases in India rose to 415, Union health ministry said, as much of the country locked down on Monday with the Centre warning of legal action against those violating the restrictions enforced to curtail the pandemic, which has claimed more than 14,500 lives globally. DEL108 VIRUS-AVI-DOMESTIC Coronavirus: Govt suspends domestic air travel from March 25 New Delhi: No domestic commercial passenger flight would be allowed to operate in the country from March 25 onward, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Monday in order to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL90 DL-ASSEMBLY-LD BUDGET Delhi Assembly passes budget for 2020-21; Rs 50 Cr set aside to deal with coronavirus New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly passed a Rs 65,000-crore budget for the 2020-21 financial year on Monday, with an emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors. DEL85 DL-BUDGET-AYUSHMAN AAP govt will implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi: Sisodia New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi from fiscal 2020-21, changing its stance on the enforcement of the scheme in the national capital.

PAR7 RS-3RDLD SESSION Rajya Sabha to be adjourned sine die in view of coronavirus: Naidu New Delhi: Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die after completion of the business listed for Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House. PAR9 LS-LD ADJOURN Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak, passes Finance Bill New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after the passage of the Finance Bill on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

PAR10 LS-MEMBERS CLAP LS members clap for people at forefront of fight against coronavirus New Delhi: In a rare gesture, Lok Sabha members on Monday clapped in the House as they expressed their gratitude to everyone, including medical professionals, who have been working to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. DEL100 CONG-LD VIRUS-RAHUL Rahul questions 'delay' in stopping export of ventilators, suggests 'criminal conspiracy' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of delaying its decision to ban the export of life-saving equipment like ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting a "criminal conspiracy".

DEL101 UP-AYODHYA-TEMPLE Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. BOM21 MP-MINISTRY-OATH Swearing-in of BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh at 9 pm Bhopal: The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh will take place on Monday, official sources said.

BOM19 MH-VIRUS-LD LOCAL TRAINS COVID-19: Mumbai's 'lifeline' local trains stopped till Mar 31 Mumbai: With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the local and outstation train services have been suspended till March 31, but the government is running buses for those working in essential and emergency services, officials said on Monday. LEGAL LGD33 SC-VIRUS-LD HEARING Coronavirus: SC orders closure of lawyers' chambers, only one court to function virtually New Delhi: Taking major safety steps in view of coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court Monday decided to seal the chambers of lawyers in and around its premises and said that only one court would hear "extremely urgent matters" through virtual means.

LGD21 SC-CORONAVIRUS-CENTRE Coronavirus: SC expresses satisfaction, says critics also lauding Centre's efforts New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the "very active steps" taken by the central government to deal with coronavirus pandemic and said even critics have appreciated the efforts. LGD30 DL-HC-3RDLD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC New Delhi: The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts the options of special parole and furlough.

BUSINESS DEL93 BIZ-RBI-LIQUIDITY RBI to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore through term repo auction Mumbai: In a bid to provide additional liquidity to the system hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to inject Rs 1 lakh crore and assured such move further also if required. DEL86 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Market bleeds: Sensex, Nifty post worst ever one-day crash Mumbai: In its worst ever crash, the BSE sensex plummetted 3,934.72 points or 13. 15 per cent to 25,981.24 on Monday after several Indian states announced lockdown following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

FOREIGN FGN24 VIRUS-NEPAL-BORDER Coronavirus: Nepal seals borders with India, China Kathmandu: The Nepal government has closed its borders with India and China for a week starting Monday, in a bid to prevent a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Himalayan nation. By Shirish B Pradhan..

