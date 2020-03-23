Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi targets 66 pc reduction in air pollution in 5 years; sets aside Rs 30 cr for smog towers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:32 IST
Delhi targets 66 pc reduction in air pollution in 5 years; sets aside Rs 30 cr for smog towers

The Delhi government on Monday said it has set a target to reduce air pollution in the city by two-thirds in the next five years and set aside Rs 30 crore in the 2020-21 budget to install smog towers across the national capital. "Green Citizen Awards" will also be instituted to encourage citizens to contribute to environment protection and preservation work, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting the budget in Delhi Assembly.

"Keeping the air of Delhi clean and making Delhi green is one of 10 guarantees of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Due to various efforts, air pollution was reduced by 25 per cent in the last five years. Our goal is to reduce it by two-thirds in the next five years. "There is also a need to implement projects to establish smog towers to reduce pollution on a large scale. I propose an outlay of Rs 30 crore under the Pollution Control and Environment Management scheme to control air pollution in Delhi," said Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Experts have questioned the feasibility of smog towers, saying they are not suitable to Delhi's meteorological conditions. Several environment experts had earlier written to the Supreme Court, requesting directions not to allow government agencies to install smog towers on grounds of ineffectiveness and calling them a "waste of public money".

The government also proposed a new scheme, Deployment of Marshals, in the environment department with an outlay of Rs 2 crore for equipping the district administration with a dedicated workforce. It has allocated Rs 20 crore for carrying out intensive campaigns across Delhi to create awareness and encourage public participation to protect the environment.

"This is for segregation of waste at home, avoiding single-use plastic, rooftop plantation, gifting plants instead of offering bouquets, use of public transportation and car pooling, cycling for short distance, using jute and cloth bags, preventing waste of paper, to celebrate in eco-friendly ways and holding conferences on environmental issues, etc," Sisodia said. He said the forest area and green cover in Delhi have increased from 299.77 sq km in 2015 to 324.44 sq km in 2019 as a result of various measures.

"In order to achieve the target of planting 2 crore saplings in the next five years, a target has been set for planting of 40 lakh saplings by 22 green agencies in the year 2020-21," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk: Hatsun

Dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro and owners of milk brand Arokya on Monday said it has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to customers. The city-based company issued the statement after the Tamil Nadu go...

Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP

A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a gr...

COVID-19: Banks in Bengal to transact till 2 pm

Following the lockdown in most parts of West Bengal in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banking transactions in the state will be reduced by two hours till 2 pm instead of 4 pm from Tuesday, an official of the State Level Bankers Committee...

MH17 trial briefly resumes in near empty courtroom

The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple murder for their alleged roles in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 resumed briefly Monday as the presiding judge read out a number of preliminary decisions. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020