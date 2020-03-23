Coronavirus: Production suspended in Nagpur ordnance factory

Nagpur, Mar 23 (PTI)Production at the OrdnanceFactory Board facility at Nagpur was suspended on Monday dueto the lockdown in place in Maharashtra for novel coronavirusoutbreak, a senior official said

A bare minimum number of workers are in place at all41 OFB factories across the country to discharge essentialservices, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.