Virus: Aurangabad merchants oppose exemption to online sites

A merchants' association inAurangabad in Maharashtra has opposed exemption given toshopping websites in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak,a functionary said

Those delivering parcels for these e-commerce sitescould also transmit the virus, said Aurangabad Jilha VyapariMahasangh's Jagannath Kale

"The merchants association has called for a shutdownsince Saturday. The average transaction in Aurangabad marketis around Rs 300 crore a day. We have taken this decisionlooking at the critical condition now. The administration isasking all to avoid public contact, but it is allowing parceldelivery by unknown chains. We want the administration torevise the decision," Kale said.

