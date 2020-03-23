Left Menu
Kerala reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Monday, tally reaches 95

Kerala on Monday reported 28 new coronavirus cases taking the state tally to 95.

  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

"28 Coronavirus cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total cases in the state to 95 (including 4 patients who have been discharged and 91 who are undergoing treatment)," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. Kerala government announced a complete lockdown in the state.

"28 Coronavirus cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total cases in the state to 95 (including 4 patients who have been discharged and 91 who are undergoing treatment)," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. Kerala government announced a complete lockdown in the state.

All borders in the state remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship also remain closed. Prime Minister Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," he tweeted. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

