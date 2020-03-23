Left Menu
Coronavirus: Partial lockdown in Guj's Devbhoomi Dwarka

  • PTI
  • Dwarka
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:56 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:56 IST
The district administration of Devbhoomi Dwarka in Saurashtra region of Gujarat on Monday imposed section 144 of CrPC and announced that all but essential services will shut down till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic. While the districtitself has not reported any positive case so far, the administration issued the order under section 144 of CrPC, section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act, and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act.

As per the order, shops and establishments, except those providing essential goods and services, shall be closed till March 31. Establishment involved in production and distributionof essential commodities, providing banking services, telecommunication services, food, vegetables and groceries, hospitals, media houses, petroleum, etc. will remain open.

Government offices, electricity services, local self- government offices will also remain open, it said. Earlier, the state government imposed partial lockdown in cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat as well as Kutch districttill March 25.

