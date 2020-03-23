Corona outbreak: Haryana extends lockdown to entire state, accords monetary help to poor

A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state. The lockdown for the new districts would be effective from March 24 midnight i.e. the night intervening Monday and Tuesday. The state government also announced a special financial aides to help the poor Below Poverty Line and in low income groups like daily wagers, labourers, street vendors and construction workers.

The humanitarian measures were taken to ensure that they do not face any difficulty in meeting their daily needs during the lockdown, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in a "digital" news conference. “We had ordered lockdown in seven districts as part of the containment measures. We have now decided that in addition, this lockdown will be enforced in the remaining 15 districts of the state also from March 24,” said Khattar.

He said the inter-state borders will remain sealed and the inter-state bus services too will remain suspended, though all essential and emergency services will stay operational. He said section 144 of the Cr P C has been imposed in the state prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons at any place.

Those violating the lockdown will invite punishment under law, he warned. The Khattar government had on Sunday announced lockdown for the state's seven districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula.

The lockdown in the seven districts came into effect at 9 pm on Sunday and was slated to stay operational earlier till March 31. Now, the entire state will be in lockdown mode till the end of this month, said Khattar, adding the situation will be reviewed on March 31. The chief minister also announced setting up of a Haryana Corona Relief Fund (HCRF) and appealed people to make voluntary donations to it.

While seeking voluntary donations for the HCRF, Khattar also made a donation of Rs 5 lakh from his personal account. He said the party MLAs have also offered one month's salary while state officials have offered 20 per cent of their salaries to contribute to the fund. A dedicated account has been opened for the purpose, he said, adding the money will be used to mitigate hardship of those affected by the Covid-19 spread.

Enlisting measures for the poor, he said all BPL families shall be provided their monthly rations for the month of April free of cost. All government school children and those enrolled with anganwadis shall be provided dry rations for the period the schools and anganwadis stay closed. Those registered with the Haryana Board of Construction Workers but have not registered under Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samriddhi scheme shall be provided a sum of Rs 4,500 per month on weekly basis starting March 30. The sum will be credited directly to their bank accounts, he said.

All BPL families who have not registered under MMPSY shall be provided a sum of Rs 4500 per month on weekly basis starting March 30. Daily wagers, including labourers and street vendors, may register with the deputy commissioner of the district on a portal that will be established by March 27, said Khattar, adding all such persons, found eligible and having a bank account, will be directly provided an assistance of Rs 1000 per week.

All positive coronavirus patients, if requiring hospitalisation, shall be given the benefit of free hospitalisation, irrespective of whether the treatment is in a private or the government hospital. So far, 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, he said. All health workers and frontline workers, engaged in curbing the the coronavirus spread, will be provided accident insurance (ex-gratia) of Rs 10 lakh, he said.

A special package for agriculture and farmers shall be announced by the government by March 28, he said. Urging people not to panic, he said that government was taking every possible measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

