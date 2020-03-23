Families having ration cards will get free ration for one month: Nitish Kumar

A day after lockdown was imposed in Bihar in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that families having ration cards will get free ration for one month and pensioners will get three months' pension in advance. "Families having ration cards will get free ration for one month and pensioners will get three months' pension in advance. Every family having ration cards in lockdown areas will get Rs 1,000. Students of Class 1 to Class 12 will get scholarships till March 31," the Chief Minister said.

"All doctors and medical staff in Bihar will get an amount equivalent to their one month of basic pay as encouragement," Kumar added. The Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced on Sunday that the lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31.

"In the wake of coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31. All essential services will be available," the CMO said. (ANI)

