Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities move to strictly enforce lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:33 IST
Authorities move to strictly enforce lockdown

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI With the lockdown due to coronavirus extended to 20 states and Union Territories, curfew was imposed in Punjab, Maharashtra and Puducherry on Monday as state governments acted with a sense of urgency to strictly enforce the restrictions on movement of people, deploying police on streets, sealing borders and booking violators. Similar lockdown was imposed in many districts of six other states and UTs, but concerns mounted that people were not following the restrictions, prompting the Centre to ask the states to take strict legal action against those defying the curbs and increasing the risk of community transmission as the number of cases mounted to above 430.

Kerala, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh ordered statewide lockdown on Monday till March 31, joining Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Nagaland. Similar curbs were announced in multiple districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, allowing only essential services, barring people from venturing out and restricting entry and exit of people at borders. Several state governments have issued advisory to private establishments not to terminate employees or reduce wages.

A day after the Janta curfew, when people voluntarily stayed indoors for 14 hours across the country, people were seen on roads, markets and heading to bus terminals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too lamented that the people were not following the restrictions seriously and urged the states to ensure that rules and regulations are followed.

After suspension of all passenger trains and interstate bus services till March 31, the government announced that no domestic flight will be allowed to operate in the country from midnight Tuesday till the month-end. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the imposition of curfew, with officials citing defying of restrictions by people in the state which has reported 21 cases. Curfew was also imposed in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Hours later Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that curfew will be imposed from Monday midnight in the state as the fight against coronavirus has reached a turning point. The state has reported 97 cases. "We will not tolerate crowd in public places at any cost. Except in case of an emergency, no one will be allowed to roam on streets. If these guidelines are violated, people will face legal action," Thackeray said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will take strict action against violators. He said on the first day of the lockdown, it was observed that several people involved in providing essential services reached late to work and faced several hassles. Other chief ministers too urged the people to strictly follow the restrictions, warning that action will be taken against the violators. In Aurangabad, Maharashtra, a policeman was booked for holding a marriage function of his daughter on Sunday evening in Harsul-Phulambri police station.

Twenty-nine people have been booked in Rajasthan for violating prohibitory orders and spreading rumours. Also a case has been registered in Ahmedabad against the group of residents who assembled on Sunday evening in Khadia when people rang bells and other instruments to pay tributes to the frontline staff involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Action was also taken against people violating quarantine guidelines. In Odisha, police said criminal cases were registered against four persons including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines. In Kerala, priest Pauly Padayatti, Vicar of the Lady of Perpetual Help church at Koodapuzha in Chalakudy, was arrested and later let off on bail for conducting a mass on Monday morning in which at least 100 people had participated, police said. Police personnel were deployed in strength and barricades put up many at places in the states. Police were seen stopping vehicles and sending back many people to their homes after ascertaining that they were out for non-essential work. At many places in Punjab and Maharashtra, they were asking shops and offices to close and telling people to go back to their homes.

Though shops selling groceries and other essential items are exempted, people rushed to stock rations. Officials said any person found violating the containment measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Establishments providing essential services like the ones tasked with law and order and magisterial duties, police, medical and health, sanitation, fire services, banks and ATMs, electricity, water supply etc are out of the purview of restrictions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami told the Assembly that the state will be under a lockdown till March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday. Police personnel, wearing masks, were deployed in strength across Jammu region to enforce the lockdown to counter the spread of novel coronavirus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many roads in the city and elsewhere were blocked by barbed wire to restrict the movement of people as policemen went around localities in their vehicles fitted with public address system, warning the residents of strict action if they try to violate CrPC Section 144 that has been promulgated across the region. Over 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far declared lockdown, including state capital Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-Saudi alliance one of 'many ideas' being discussed - U.S energy secretary

Forging an oil alliance between the United States and OPECs top producer Saudi Arabia is one of many, many ideas being floated by U.S. policy makers but it is uncertain whether it will become a formal proposal, the U.S. energy secretary tol...

Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill to submit report during Monsoon Session

The Lok Sabha on Monday extended the time for the presentation of the report by the Joint Committee of the two Houses of Parliament, which is examining the Data Protection Bill. The motion for it was moved by BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who...

COVID-19: Tripura on lockdown till March 31

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in the view of coronavirus spread in the country.The lockdown will come into effect from 2 pm on March 24.The number of coronavirus p...

COVID-19: India reports 2 more coronavirus deaths; Total cases climb to 468

India reported two COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking the death toll to nine, and the number of cases climbed to 468 after 95 people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest jump in one day, as Maharashtra and Punjab were put under state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020