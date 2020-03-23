Tibetan refugee tested COVID-19 in HP, dies

A 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, was tested positive for coronavirus, said state additional Chief Secretary of Health RD Dhiman.

"A 69-year-old Tibetan refugee, who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh earlier today, has been tested positive for coronavirus. He returned from the US on March 15," said Dhiman.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Monday reached 467 according to Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

