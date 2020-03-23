Left Menu
COVID-19 : Complete lockdown in Kerala till March 31

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases reached 95 in the state.

  • ANI
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:21 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:21 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases reached 95 in the state. Announcing the complete lockdown here on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan said that it would come into effect from tonight till March 31.

"With increasing number of COVID-19 cases we are left with no choice other than imposing a complete lockdown. Today out of 28 new cases, 25 returned from Dubai. Of these 19 are from Kasaragod, five Kannur, two from Eranakulam and one each from Pathanamthitta and Thrissur district, " he said. Elaborating on the lockdown, he said, "Other than pharmacies, the timing of all other shops will be restricted from 7 am to 5 pm. State borders will be closed and public transport will not be allowed. Places of worship will be closed for the public, but rituals can be conducted. Restaurants will be allowed to carry out only home delivery and parcel service, " he said.

He said government offices would function after taking necessary precautions while private offices would be asked to provide work from home options. " There will all essential services. Petrol pumps will function as normal. There won't be any restriction on the movement of people but people should not gather outside in groups, " he said. He said currently 64320 are under surveillance in the state with 63937 under isolation in homes and 383 in hospitals.

As many as 122 people were admitted to hospitals today. One patient in Kannur has recovered from the virus and has returned home taking discharged cases to four. (ANI)

