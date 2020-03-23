Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:26 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases are 424 now and 35 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, while nine have died, taking total number of confirmed cases to 468, including 40 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported its first death due to COVID-19, while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (2), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of "471 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases".

A total of 20,707 samples from 19,817 individuals have been tested so far, the ICMR said. According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 74, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 67, including seven foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 33 cases of coronavirus patients after seven more persons tested positive for the deadly virus. The number of cases in Telangana have risen to 32, including 10 foreigners, it said. Uttar Pradesh has 31 positive cases, including a foreign national. Delhi and Gujarat have reported 29 cases each, while Rajasthan has 28 positive cases, including two foreign nationals.

In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has 21 cases, according to the data. Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has nine cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported seven cases, while Madhya Pradesh has six cases so far.

Chandigarh has six cases, while Andhra Pradesh reported seven cases. Jammu and Kashmir has four cases. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each, while there are two case each in Bihar and Odisha. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each. PTI PLB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...

Report: Redskins acquire QB Allen from Panthers

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Per Rapoport, the Redskins sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen, who will be r...

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020