Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lockdown in 17 districts including Lucknow in UP

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:35 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in 17 districts including Lucknow in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow. Over 500 FIRs have been registered against people for violating lockdown imposed in the 17 districts of the state. Earlier today, Adityanath said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

"Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case is reported today. We have suspended all bus services till March 31. I am keeping a close eye on the situation and appeal to the people to stay indoors in the public interest," Adityanath said. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday including nine deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul kept working for six days after virus test

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he felt that it was highly unlikely he was sick since had no symptoms of the illness, he said Monday. Paul also said he di...

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a...

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020