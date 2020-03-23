Jaishankar talks to Sri Lankan FM over SAARC meeting on COVID-19
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunwardane over the decisions taken at the recent SAARC meeting on COVID-19
In a video conference on forming a joint strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the SAARC region on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India
"Just spoke to FM @DCRGunawardena of #SriLanka. Reviewed follow-up to the #SAARC-COVID Summit decisions. As good neighbours, we work closely to address the #COVID disruptions. Look forward to keeping in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.PTI DSP DPBDPB
