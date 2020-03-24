Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:31 IST
PM to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, second time in a week, at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19. In his last address on the virus outbreak, Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease. He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, he will interact with people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the pandemic.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 racesFormula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully dur...

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

Thailands prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeti...

Lawyers approach HC over restrictions on Delhi govt's advocates' welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Scheme to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi BCD irrespective of whet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020