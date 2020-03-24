Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt issues orders on not stopping vehicles carrying essential commodities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:13 IST
UP govt issues orders on not stopping vehicles carrying essential commodities

In a bid to prevent shortage of essential commodities in the locked down districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives on not stopping the vehicles carrying these items. "Some restrictions have been imposed because of the lockdown in some districts on movement of vehicles and trucks carrying goods have been stopped. This could lead to shortage of essential commodities,” the directives issued by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. In a letter sent to all divisional commissioners, police commissioners of Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs), the official said trucks carrying essential commodities should not be stopped on the national highways and expressways, and it should be ensured that they do not face any problems because of the lockdown. Vehicles supplying water, material used for making hand sanitizers, medicines among others should not be stopped, he said. Awasthi also directed the officials concerned to issue passes to the employees of Railways, Posts and Telegraph departments among others, as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, to reach their places of work. The directives come amidst complaints and fears that local shopkeepers could face shortage of commodities. There were also reports that vehicles carrying goods were being stopped from entering the locked down districts because of which the distributers were not able to supply them to shopkeepers. PTI SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sports-On this day... March 25

ON THIS DAY -- March 25 March 25, 1990SOCCER - England football team players make their World Cup song World in Motion with English rock band New Order. Four years after Englands controversial World Cup exit to Argentina -- after Diego Mara...

Soccer-Koeman turns national team focus to September

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman expects international matches scheduled for late May and early June to be scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak and sees September as a more likely window for fixtures to resume. With much of Europe on loc...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 racesFormula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020